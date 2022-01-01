The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will celebrate several Masses for the Nativity of Our Lord at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The bishop, on behalf of the clergy and religious of the Diocese of Scranton, cordially invites the faithful to attend Christmas Masses in person this year, especially if they have been away for a while because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Diocese of Scranton created a brief “Come Home for Christmas” video to invite parishioners from all 11 counties across the Diocese to attend Mass in person. You can view the video on the Diocese of Scranton’s YouTube channel by clicking here.

At the Cathedral of Saint Peter, Bishop Bambera will serve as principal celebrant and homilist at the following Masses:

• 4 p.m. – Pontifical Vigil Mass of Christmas

• Midnight – Pontifical Mass of Christmas at Midnight

CTV: Catholic Television will provide a live broadcast of the 4 p.m. Vigil Mass on Catholic Television, with a livestream provided on the Diocese of Scranton website and all social media platforms. CTV will also provide a live broadcast of the 10 a.m. Mass on Christmas Day from the Cathedral.

A full listing of Christmas Mass times and Reconciliation schedules for every parish in the Diocese is also available on the main page of the Diocese of Scranton website at dioceseofscranton.org.

Bishop Bambera’s 2022 Christmas Message, “Embrace the Good News of Christmas,” which was published in the Dec. 15 edition of The Catholic Light, can also be found by clicking here.