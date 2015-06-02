SCRANTON (November 7, 2020) – The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Scranton, has issued the follow statement on the 2020 Presidential Election:

“Millions of people across our great nation have exercised their right to vote. While acknowledging the election results are not yet formally certified, I pray for President-elect Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris. I also pray for President Donald J. Trump during this time of transition.

As a proud native of Scranton, President-elect Biden’s faith was first nurtured in the parishes and schools of this Diocese. I hope that he, and elected leaders in all levels of government, will continue to reflect upon their faith and allow it to guide their decisions as they seek to strengthen and unite our nation.

I pray that as they strive to protect and defend human life at every stage of its development, serve the poor and reconcile social injustices, our political leaders are reminded of the words that Pope Francis spoke to the United States Congress in 2015: “Let us treat others with the same passion and compassion with which we want to be treated. Let us seek for others the same possibilities which we seek for ourselves. Let us help others grow, as we would like to be helped ourselves.”

Please join me in praying for our nation’s leaders, that they may find the strength and grace to help all those that will be entrusted to their care.”