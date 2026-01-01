The Most Rev. Ambrose Puthenveettil, right, Bishop of Kottapuram, India, made a pastoral visit to the United States earlier this month. One of the many places he visted was Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Wyalusing. (Photo/Dan Piazza)

WYALUSING – When the Most Rev. Ambrose Puthenveettil traveled from Kerala, India, to the United States for the first time as a Bishop, he came with a simple purpose – to see his priests.

But as he spent time visiting the priests from his Diocese, the Diocese of Kottapuram, who are serving across the United States, the Bishop said he left with something more: a renewed appreciation for the vibrancy of the Catholic Church in the United States.

“I came especially to greet and meet my priests,” Bishop Ambrose said following Masses Sept. 13 at Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Towanda and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Wyalusing. “I also wanted to meet some of the people.”

The Diocese of Kottapuram currently has 11 priests serving in the United States. During his pastoral visit, Bishop Ambrose traveled to meet priests in Florida, Iowa, Colorado, and Michigan, while also spending almost a full week in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Three of his priests currently serve in the Diocese of Scranton.

Father Shinu Vazhakkoottathil John is Assistant Pastor of Saint Eulalia Parish, Roaring Brook Township, and Saint Catherine of Siena Parish, Moscow. Father Dias Antony Valiamarathungal is Assistant Pastor of Saint Boniface Parish and Saint Ann Parish, both in Williamsport. Father Jose Joseph Kuriappilly is Pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Towanda, and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Wyalusing.

For Bishop Ambrose, the visit provided an opportunity to see firsthand how his priests have become part of the communities they serve.

“He has come into their hearts, and he has become a member of their family,” the Bishop said of Father Jose Kuriappilly. “The people love him very much. They were telling me that they don’t want to let him go from this place.”

In Williamsport, parishioners welcomed Bishop Ambrose to celebrate Mass at Saint Boniface Church with Father Dias, calling the visit a reminder that the Catholic Church connects people “across countries, cultures and continents.”

The Bishop also celebrated Mass in Roaring Brook Township, where parishioners welcomed him alongside Father Shinu.

His visit to the Diocese of Scranton ended with Father Jose, celebrating Masses in both Towanda and Wyalusing. Parishioners gathered afterward for meals and had the opportunity to meet their pastor’s Bishop.

“It was a great day for me because my Bishop was with me in both parishes,” Father Jose said. “You see the people – they are so happy here today.”

Bishop Ambrose also had the opportunity to meet with the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, to help strengthen the relationship between their two dioceses. During their time together, the Bishops discussed the growing bond between their local churches and the continued need for priests.

Bishop Ambrose said his pastoral visit gave him a positive perspective on the Church in the United States.

“I have been a Bishop for two and a half years, and I got the impression that the Catholic Church has a future in the USA,” he said.

He pointed to the faithful he encountered at Mass and the young men discerning priestly vocations as signs of hope.

“I got the conviction that the Catholic faith is very vibrant,” he added. “Jesus has told us, don’t worry, I will always be with you. He guides His Church.”

Father Jose said that was one of the most important things he hoped his Bishop would discover during his visit.

“He experienced real faith in our American Church,” Father Jose said. “He has realized how the faith is growing here again. It is emerging and growing. I can feel that.”