February 23, 2021

“I take this opportunity to congratulate Dr. Daniel J. Myers on being selected to serve as the 15th president of Misericordia University. At the same time, I would also like to thank Dr. Kathleen Cieplak Owens for serving as president of Misericordia University for the 2020-21 academic year and leading the institution through the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.”

“Dr. Myers brings significant leadership experience to his new position, having served at American University in Washington, DC, Marquette University and the University of Notre Dame. As Misericordia University continues to build on its strong tradition of academic excellence, it will no doubt benefit from Dr. Myers’ background and skills. I look forward to working with Dr. Myers to make sure Misericordia University remains faithful to its mission as well as the charisms of the Sisters of Mercy.

“Rooted in Our Lord’s love and mercy, we ask God’s blessing on Dr. Myers, as well as all of the students, faculty and staff of Misericordia University.”

Myers Appointed as Fifteenth President of Misericordia University

Dallas, PA – The Board of Trustees of Misericordia University has appointed Daniel J. Myers, Ph.D., professor and acting chairperson of Sociology at American University in Washington, D.C., as the next president of Misericordia University. Dr. Myers will begin his presidential term on July 1, 2021.

“Dr. Myers brings extensive experience in the areas of planning, new program development, community engagement, faculty development, enrollment management, fundraising, and diversity and inclusion,” says Dr. Deborah Smith-Mileski, chair, Misericordia University Board of Trustees. “His strategic vision and administrative experience will serve this university well into the next century.”

Myers earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in higher education and student affairs from Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, before completing a master’s and doctorate in sociology at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He is a well-known expert in the study of collective behavior and social movements. He has published books and articles primarily focused on protest and unrest, the diffusion of social phenomena, social psychology, and urban politics. He has won awards for both his research and teaching.

Myers previously served as provost at American University and Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Before that, he spent 17 years at the University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Indiana, serving as vice president and associate provost for Faculty Affairs, Associate Dean in the College of Arts and Letters, and as chair of the Department of Sociology. Myers had also been the director of Faculty Development and Research in the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies and he founded and directed the Center for the Study of Social Movements.

“I am tremendously excited to join the Misericordia community and contribute to the wonderful work done by this engaged community,” says Myers. “I want to thank the search committee, the board of trustees, and all of the faculty, staff, and students who participated in the interview process. Their testimony about the commitment to the charisms and mission of Misericordia were powerful, meaningful, and resonated deeply with me.”

Myers will succeed Kathleen Owens, Ph.D., who continues to serve as president of Misericordia through June 30, 2021. Dr. Owens was appointed to serve as president for the 2020-2021 academic year, succeeding Thomas J. Botzman, Ph.D., who left Misericordia for the presidency of the University of Mount Union, Alliance, Ohio, in June 2020.

For more information about Misericordia University, please call 570-674-6400 or visit www.misericordia.edu. Founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1924, Misericordia University is Luzerne County’s first four-year college and offers 56 academic programs on the graduate and undergraduate levels in full- and part-time formats. Misericordia University ranks in the “National Universities” category of U.S. News and World Report’s 2021 edition of Best Colleges. The Princeton Review recognizes Misericordia as a 2021 “Best Northeastern” college, and Money Magazine includes Misericordia in its 2020-2021 “Best Colleges” list. College Consensus and the Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education rank Misericordia among the top colleges and universities nationally.