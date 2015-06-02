Caring for the health, safety and spiritual well-being of all parishioners remains a priority of the Diocese of Scranton during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera issued a new letter to the faithful on August 6, strongly recommending that parishioners wear a mask while attending Mass because of the new delta variant. He has also requested that all priests, deacons and extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion wear masks while distributing Holy Communion, regardless of their vaccination status.

Read Bishop Bambera’s letter below: