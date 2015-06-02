SCRANTON – Having successfully completed their second year of formation for ordination to the permanent diaconate, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will install nine men from the Diocese of Scranton in the Ministry of Lector at the Cathedral of Saint Peter this Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at a 12:10 p.m. Mass.

The nine candidates are:

John F. Bankus, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Swoyersville;

John F. Bubb, St. Joseph the Worker, Williamsport;

Martin J. Castaldi, Sr., Divine Mercy, Scranton;

Matthew R. Eisley, St. Joseph the Worker, Williamsport;

William D. Flowers, St. Nicholas, Wilkes-Barre;

Thomas A. Kostic, SS. Cyril and Methodius, Hazleton;

Steven J. Miller, Our Lady of Victory, Tannersville;

Nicholas M. Rocco, St. Eulalia, Roaring Brook Twp.;

Frank H. Zeranski, St. Catherine of Siena, Moscow.

Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, actual attendance at this Mass in the Cathedral is strictly limited.

The Rite will be broadcast live on CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton, in addition to being available on YouTube and other social media links. You will be able to watch the Rite at this address: https://www.dioceseofscranton.org/media/ctv-catholic-television

Please join in prayer with these men as they faithfully continue their preparation to serve the people of our Diocese in the Order of Deacon.