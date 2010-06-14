SCRANTON – Ten priests who are celebrating milestone anniversaries of their ordination year will be recognized during the 2024 Mass for Priest Jubilarians at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as principal celebrant and homilist. During the Mass, the bishop will recognize a combined 425 years of service to the priesthood.

Monsignor Constantine V. Siconolfi will be recognized for 65 years of priestly service. Ordained on May 23, 1959, he has served many parish communities, and founded Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen, which has served free daily meals to the needy of the Scranton area since 1978.

In addition to Msgr. Siconolfi, priests who are celebrating 60, 50 and 25 year ordination anniversaries will be honored at the Mass.

The 2024 Mass for Priest Jubilarians will be broadcast live by CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and will be available for viewing on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel, and social media platforms.