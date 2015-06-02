SCRANTON – All of the faithful in the Diocese of Scranton are invited to a Lenten Holy Hour with the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, to commemorate the diocesan phase of the National Eucharistic Revival.

These gatherings will take place in each of the twelve deaneries of the Diocese of Scranton so there is a Holy Hour in your community in which you can join the bishop in praying for a renewal of our devotion to Jesus Christ present in the Eucharist!

The goal of the National Eucharistic Revival is to renew the Church by enkindling a living relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist.

What is a Holy Hour?

A Holy Hour is a period of time (usually around an hour) spent in prayer before our Lord Jesus Christ present to us sacramentally in the Eucharist. This involves silent personal prayer, meditation, readings from Sacred Scripture, hymns, spoken prayers and litanies, and can even involve popular devotions such as recitation of the Rosary or the Divine Mercy Chaplet. As Catholic Christians, there are many different ways to pray, and a Holy Hour is a great time to be in the very presence of Jesus and to pray in whatever manner is most fruitful for our spirituality.

What is Eucharistic Adoration and Exposition?

Eucharistic adoration is praying before the Lord Jesus who is truly present to us in the Eucharist. This usually takes place during a period of Eucharistic exposition when a consecrated host, the Blessed Sacrament, is placed in a monstrance (from the Latin word meaning “to show”). This tradition in the Catholic Church began in the Middle Ages when the faithful did not feel worthy enough to consume Holy Communion at Mass. Instead, they would faithfully gaze upon the consecrated host as the great mystery of God’s love revealed to us in Christ and offer their prayers. While the frequent reception of Holy Communion at Mass is encouraged today, the Church still considers this tradition of Eucharistic Adoration an indispensable part of Catholic faith and spirituality.

What will happen during each Holy Hour?

This Lenten Holy Hour with Bishop Bambera commemorates the diocesan phase of the National Eucharistic Revival in which the bishops of the United States hope to rekindle in Catholics a living relationship with the Lord Jesus in the sacrament of the Eucharist. The evening begins with Solemn Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, followed by a period of silent, personal prayer and contemplation. Vespers, or Evening Prayer from the Liturgy of the Hours, will then be offered with hymns, psalms and readings pertaining to the Eucharist. Bishop Bambera will give a homily on the Eucharist during Vespers, and the Holy Hour concludes with Benediction, or the Blessing of the Faithful with the Eucharist.

Why should I go to this Holy Hour?

The word “Eucharist” comes from the Greek word meaning “to give thanks” and this season of Lent is the perfect time for each of us to recognize our own brokenness and to express our gratitude for God’s grace manifested in the death and resurrection of Jesus. We are not alone on this Lenten journey: we join our prayers during these Holy Hours with the faithful all over the Diocese of Scranton, united with our Bishop, the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, as well as Catholic all over the United States in praying for a renewal in our devotion to the Holy Eucharist.