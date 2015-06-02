Bishop Joseph Bambera of the Diocese of Scranton will dedicate a new altar at Saint Mary of the Lake Church in Lake Winola on Sunday, July 7, at 9:00 AM.

Over the last year, The Parish Family of Saint Mary of the Lake has redecorated the interior of their church. This has included the custom fashioning of a new altar by a master woodworker, as well as repainting, carpeting, lighting, and furnishings. The first Mass in the redecorated church will be celebrated on July 7.

“At a time when many Catholic Churches are closing or consolidating, it is extremely unusual for a parish to dedicate a new altar”, said Reverend Patrick L. Albert, pastor. At this extremely visual rite, the new altar is initially bare, and Bishop Bambera will anoint the altar with Holy Oil, incense the altar, cover the altar, and light the altar. “It is a rite that most Catholics rarely see”, said Father Albert.

Catholics believe that the altar is a table for both a sacrifice and a banquet. At the altar, the priest perpetuates Christ’s sacrifice, and people give thanks to God and receive His Body and Blood.

Parishioners donated the new altar as well as other furnishings through memorializations. They raised the funds for other refurbishing through capital campaigns.