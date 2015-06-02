SCRANTON – Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will serve as principal celebrant and homilist for two Masses on the Solemnity of Saint Joseph, March 19, 2021.

First, the Diocese of Scranton will conclude its own special observance of the “Year of Saint Joseph” with a Pontifical Mass at 12:10 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter.

The Mass is open to the public, following COVID-19 precautions which include wearing face masks and physical distancing. The Mass will also be broadcast live on CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website and social media platforms.

For the last year, Bishop Bambera has encouraged the faithful to turn to Saint Joseph, the spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary and guardian of the son of God, as a model for their lives.

In the evening, Bishop Bambera will also serve as principal celebrant and homilist for the concluding celebration of the Feast of Saint Joseph at Saint Joseph’s Oblate Seminary in Laflin.

The feast day Mass at 7:00 p.m. will culminate the annual Solemn Novena to Saint Joseph currently being hosted by the Oblates of Saint Joseph religious congregation based in the Pittston-area.

The Oblates’ nine-day Novena honoring their patron saint, which began March 10, continues through Thursday, March 18.

The Novena is offered at the Oblates of Saint Joseph Seminary Chapel, located on Route 315, Laflin. Masses are celebrated daily at 8 a.m., noon and 7 p.m.

The noon-time Novena liturgies are livestream on the Oblates Seminary Facebook page and broadcast live on JMJ Catholic Radio (98.9 FM/750 AM).

Saint Joseph Oblate priests serve as celebrants/homilists for the Novena Masses. Devotions to Saint Joseph conclude each Mass, prior to the distribution of Holy Communion.

Bishop Bambera will preside at the Saint Joseph feast day Mass on March 19, which will also be livestream and broadcast on JMJ Catholic Radio. Feast day Masses will also be offered earlier at 8 a.m. and noon.

No reservations are required to attend the Novena Masses. However, the chapel’s maximum allowed capacity will be strictly observed, in addition to CDC and diocesan COVID guidelines mandating facial masks and proper physical distancing.

Saint Joseph Oblate Father Paul McDonnell, rector of the OSJ religious community, invites all faithful to participate in the Novena and feast day celebrations during the current “Year of Saint Joseph.”

For more information, contact the Oblates main office at (570) 654-7542.