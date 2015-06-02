SCRANTON – The Diocese of Scranton will celebrate its annual Mother’s Day Adoption Mass on Sunday, May 12, at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton. This liturgy prayerfully recognizes all mothers, with a special emphasis on adoptive and foster mothers.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as principal celebrant and homilist for the Mass.

The Mother’s Day Adoption Mass is open to the public and all faithful are invited to attend.

CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will broadcast the Mass live. A livestream will also be provided on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and across all Diocesan social media platforms.

In preparation for the Mother’s Day Adoption Mass, Bethany Meola, a stay-at-home mother, who previously served at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in the Secretariat of Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth, reflected on the holiday from an adoptive mother’s perspective.

“My first Mother’s Day as a mom was as special as I’d dreamed it would be. My husband got me a bouquet of peonies, a framed picture of our daughter’s handprint and matching shirts: Mama Bear and Baby Bear,” Meola said. “My heart was filled with joy and gratitude, not the least because after six years of infertility and trying to adopt, I finally held my beautiful sleeping daughter in my arms.”

Meola says becoming a mother through adoption has taught her many things.

“First, being an adoptive mother has deepened my sense of being a steward of the gift of life. So often life is treated as something entirely under our control, something we can time precisely or even end when continuing it is undesirable. Experiencing infertility taught me the hard way that no, I’m not the Author of Life; God is,” she continued.

“Second, being an adoptive mother has enriched my understanding of how Scripture uses the language and conception of adoption,” Meola said. “Finally, being an adoptive mother reminds me – especially around Mother’s Day – to pray for mothers in difficult circumstances and for women who long to hold a son or daughter. There are so many mothers in need of prayers and support, not the least being courageous birthmothers.”

Mark your calendars for May 12 and join us for the Mother’s Day Adoption Mass as we pray for mothers, near and far, including Mary, Mother of the Church.