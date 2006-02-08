SCRANTON – As Catholics throughout the world celebrate the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ – commonly known as Corpus Christi Sunday – the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, invites the faithful of the Diocese of Scranton to join him for a Pontifical Mass at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter, 315 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton.

Corpus Christi is one of the Church’s most beloved feasts, inviting Catholics to reflect with gratitude and wonder upon the gift of the Holy Eucharist – the true presence of Jesus Christ in the Blessed Sacrament.

The Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ reminds us that the Eucharist is the source and summit of our faith, nourishing us to become Christ’s presence in the world and strengthening us for lives of discipleship and service.

This year’s celebration comes as the fruits of the National Eucharistic Revival continue to be felt across our country.

Between 2022 and 2025, Catholics throughout the United States were invited to renew their faith in the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist through prayer, formation, Eucharistic adoration, pilgrimages, and public witness. That spirit of renewal remains visible today as the 2026 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage journeys along the East Coast, carrying the Blessed Sacrament from St. Augustine, Florida, to Philadelphia, where it will culminate during celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The current pilgrimage that is underway serves as a powerful reminder that Christ continues to walk with His people and calls us to place Him at the center of our lives and our nation.

For those unable to attend Sunday’s Mass with Bishop Bambera in person, CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will provide a live broadcast. The Mass will also be livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website and YouTube channel, with links to the Mass made available on all Diocesan social media platforms.