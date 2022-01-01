All people of goodwill are invited to participate in a Mass celebrating the centenary of the Little Sisters of Saint Francis (LSOSF) on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. at Christ the King Parish in Archbald.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as the principal celebrant and homilist.

The Little Sisters of Saint Francis are a missionary community of Catholic sisters who reach out in service to the poor and the marginalized in society. The religious congregation has convents in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and America.

Two sisters, Sister Nancy and Sister Julietha, are both currently living in the convent at Our Lady of Czestochowa in Eynon and are serving local missions that benefit many people in the Scranton area.

Sister Nancy is the National Superior of the Little Sisters of Saint Francis and is the Director of Development of ASEC (African Sisters Education Collaborative) at Marywood University, which raises funds to provide tuition for religious sisters in Africa to do undergraduate and graduate work to deepen their service of the Church locally and abroad. In addition to her work in Scranton, Sister Nancy oversees communities in five other parts of the United States, including Binghamton N.Y., Williamsburg, Va., Milwaukee, Wis., Brooklyn, and Springfield, Mo. Many of the sisters from those communities will be travelling to Archbald to attend Saturday’s centenary Mass.

Sister Julietha serves selflessly in pastoral ministry at Saint Joseph’s Center.

Mother Kevin Kearney founded the Little Sisters of Saint Francis, a fully-fledged religious congregation, in 1923. In 2016, the Congregation for the Causes of Saints officially accepted the Cause for the Beatification of Mother Kearney and she was declared a ‘Servant of God.’

Please join us and guests from all over the world, on Oct. 1 as we give Glory to God for the gift of the Little Sisters of Saint Francis.