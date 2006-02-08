SCRANTON – This summer, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will embark on a unique spiritual journey that he has never undertaken before.

Beginning July 13, Bishop Bambera will walk a portion of the Camino de Santiago, an ancient Christian pilgrimage route that has drawn believers from around the world for centuries. Over the course of seven days, through July 19, he will walk approximately 100 miles across northern Spain, traveling toward Santiago de Compostela and its cathedral, the traditional burial place of Saint James the Apostle, the destination of all those pilgrims who walk the Camino.

For many pilgrims, the Camino is much more than a physical challenge. It is a time of prayer, reflection, renewal, and a deeper encounter with God. Each step becomes an opportunity to slow down, listen to the Lord’s voice, and reflect upon the blessings and challenges of life.

Throughout his journey, the Bishop will be joined by Father Brian J.W. Clarke, Pastor of Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish in Hazleton.

As Bishop Bambera prepares for this pilgrimage, which has long been a personal goal and one that has special significance for him this year, having celebrated his 70th birthday and 16th anniversary as Bishop of Scranton, he would like to carry the people of the Diocese of Scranton with him in a special way.

The Bishop plans to pray for the intentions of parishioners, families, friends, and all those who call the 11 counties of northeastern and north central Pennsylvania home.

Whether you are praying for a loved one, seeking guidance, carrying a burden, celebrating a blessing, or simply asking for God’s grace in your life, Bishop Bambera invites you to share your prayer intentions with him.

Using an online submission form that can be found on the Diocese of Scranton website (dioceseofscranton.org) and all Diocesan social media pages, all faithful are invited to submit a personal prayer intention that Bishop Bambera will take with him on the Camino.

During his daily prayer and reflection, the Bishop will remember these special intentions and lift them up to the Lord throughout his pilgrimage.

As he journeys toward Santiago, Bishop Bambera asks for your prayers as well – that this time of pilgrimage may strengthen his faith, renew his spirit, and deepen his commitment to serving the people of the Diocese of Scranton.

All prayer intentions should be submitted online prior to noon on July 8.