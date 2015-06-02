Serving the 2020 Diocesan Annual Appeal as Regional lay and clergy chairs on behalf of Monroe County are Linda Fangio McDonald and Attorney Joseph McDonald, Jr., Stroudsburg, and Father Carmen Perry, pastor of The Church of Saint Luke, Stroudsburg.

“For me, all aspects of the Appeal are important because there is need in each area,” Father Perry said. “As I reflect on the final judgment standing before Christ, I will render an account of how I gave of myself for the good of others. I can’t afford to ignore the cry of the poor who need to be fed and clothed, or the need to help educate the young, or show gratitude by caring for the retired priests who spent their lives in service to others, and have been a wonderful example to me.

“Jesus commands us to give to those who ask, and not turn our backs on our own,” the pastor continued. “May God bless us in our giving.”

Father Perry has served The Church of Saint Luke as assistant pastor for 21 years and pastor for the past five.

Raised in Scranton as a member of Saint Lucy’s Church, he graduated from Saint Frances X. Cabrini School.

The McDonalds are active members of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Brodheadsville. Joe is a lector, and former Eucharistic minister and CCD instructor. Linda is member of the Finance and Pastoral Councils. Both are marriage Pre-Cana ministers.

Joe is sole attorney in his general civil law practice. Linda, a former information technology and financial manager, is a part-time financial coach and instructor for Northampton Community College.

The McDonald family includes daughter, Alysea; her husband, Pary and their baby, Lina; son, Patrick, and daughter, Megan.

Joe grew up in Carbondale and graduated from Saint Rose Elementary and High schools.Linda was raised in Dunmore.

Both credit their parents, Alice and the late Victor Fangio, and Joe and Margaret McDonald, for inspiring their faith and empathy for others.

“The Annual Appeal funds several ministries with an economy of scale beyond the reach of most individual parishes,” Joe said.

“Appeal contributions can help relieve moments of stress in the lives of our brothers and sisters throughout the Diocese,” Linda added. “We must go beyond ourselves, our family, our parish and community to serve God, to help others in need and to keep our Christian Faith strong and inclusive.”