SCRANTON – The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, has named eight churches in the diocese as pilgrimage sites for the Jubilee Holy Year 2025.

The pilgrimage sites include: Cathedral of Saint Peter, Scranton; Saint Ann Basilica, Scranton; Saint Augustine Church, Brackney; Saint Boniface Church, Williamsport; Saint Gabriel Church, Hazleton; Saint John the Evangelist Church, Honesdale; Saint Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre; and Saint Matthew Church, East Stroudsburg.

The designation, aimed at deepening the spiritual experience of Catholics, is part of the broader, global observance of the Jubilee Year, which takes place every 25 years.

The pilgrimage sites will be places where the faithful are urged to visit, pray, and participate in liturgies and events throughout the Jubilee Year. Jubilee Year indulgences are also available for pilgrims who undertake a pious pilgrimage to any designated jubilee site.

In addition to designated jubilee pilgrimage sites in Rome and the Holy Land, Pope Francis announced that cathedrals in ecclesiastical areas would serve as local pilgrimage sites, along with any other sacred places chosen by the local bishop.

The Jubilee Year will conclude in the Diocese of Scranton and other local dioceses on the Feast of the Holy Family Dec. 28, and in Rome on Jan. 6, 2026.