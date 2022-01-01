SCRANTON – Eight faith-filled men will take a step toward ordination as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Scranton during a Mass on Oct. 1, 2022, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The Mass, which will be celebrated at 12:10 p.m. by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will include the Rite of Candidacy.

During the Rite of Candidacy, Bishop Bambera will accept the men to formally enter the diaconate formation process as Candidates. Over the next four years, these men will receive spiritual, theological and pastoral formation, and upon completion, will be called to ordination as permanent deacons.

The Rite of Candidacy is the first official recognition of the positive signs of a man’s vocation to the permanent diaconate.

The men who will be participating in the Rite of Admission to Candidacy for Holy Orders on Oct. 1 are:

Fernando B. Alves – Saint Luke Parish, Stroudsburg

Ernesto A. Capo, Jr. – Saint Ann Parish, Shohola

Michaelangelo J. Colaneri – Cathedral of Saint Peter Parish, Scranton

Frank A. Fanelli – Saint Ann Parish, Shohola

Joel Marte – Saint Matthew Parish, East Stroudsburg

Jorge A. Roca – Saint Matthew Parish, East Stroudsburg

Rafael Sánchez Velásquez – Saint Matthew Parish, East Stroudsburg

Christian D. Saunders – Saint Paul Parish, Scranton

A ninth man, Francisco Castelan, has been accepted this year into this formation class, but he has already received the Rite of Candidacy in 2013 in the Diocese of Brooklyn.

All are invited to attend Saturday’s Mass. For those unable to attend in person, CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will broadcast the Mass and there will be a livestream available on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and links available on all Diocesan social media platforms.