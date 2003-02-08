SCRANTON – The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, led the faithful of the Diocese of Scranton in celebrating the Easter Vigil on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter, marking the Church’s most solemn celebration of the Resurrection.

The liturgy began at 8:00 p.m. in the Cathedral Prayer Graden, where the Easter fire was kindled and the Paschal Candle lit, symbolizing Christ as the light of the world.

From there, the faithful processed in darkness to the Cathedral and once inside, their individual candles gradually illuminated the Mother Church of the Diocese.

Rooted in Scripture and rich symbolism, the Liturgy of the Word traced salvation history through a series of readings – from the story of creation in Genesis to the crossing of the Red Sea, the promises of the prophets, and ultimately the proclamation of the Resurrection from the Gospel of Matthew.

Preaching at the Vigil, Bishop Bambera centered his homily on the hope of the Resurrection amid a suffering world.

“Welcome on this night of the Resurrection – this night that lies at the heart of our lives as Christians,” the Bishop said. “This is the day the Lord has made.”

The Bishop noted the joy of the occasion, particularly as more than 300 catechumens and candidates across the Diocese were being baptized or received into full communion with the Church this Easter.

“How blessed we are by their presence and commitment to journey with Christ and with us, his Church,” the Bishop said.

At the same time, he acknowledged the reality of suffering both globally and locally, pointing to ongoing wars, the struggles of immigrants, and the persistence of antisemitism, as well as the personal crosses carried by many.

“Amid such upheaval and pain,” he said, “these sacred days beckon us to turn to the only place that enables our broken world and lives to find forgiveness, healing, hope and peace: the Paschal Mystery.”

Quoting Pope Benedict XVI, Bishop Bambera emphasized that Christian hope is not the absence of suffering but the confidence to face it.

“Hope grows from a relationship with the risen Jesus,” Bishop Bambera related, “and our belief that, out of love for us, the power of God enabled his cross and death to give way to life and resurrection.”

He further challenged the faithful to live out the message of Easter beyond the walls of the church, recalling the Gospel’s call to share the Good News.

“The resurrection of Jesus compels us to move beyond ourselves,” he said, urging believers to proclaim God’s mercy and care for those who suffer.

Following the homily, the Vigil continued with the Liturgy of Baptism, including the blessing of water, the renewal of Baptismal promises, and the reception of new members into the Church, before culminating in the celebration of the Eucharist and the singing of the closing song of “Jesus Christ is Risen Today.”