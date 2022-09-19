On September 19, 2022, His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announced the following appointments, effective October 10, 2022:

Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, J.D., J.C.L., from Pastor, Saint John Neumann Parish and Saint Paul of the Cross Parish, Scranton, to Pastor, Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Clarks Summit.

Reverend Jonathan P. Kuhar, from Parochial Vicar, Saint John Neumann Parish and Saint Paul of the Cross Parish, Scranton, to Pastor, Saint John Neumann Parish and Saint Paul of the Cross Parish, Scranton.

Reverend Alfredo Rosario Paulino, from the Diocese of La Vega, Dominican Republic, to Parochial Vicar, Saint John Neumann Parish and Saint Paul of the Cross Parish, Scranton.

Reverend John M. Lapera, from Administrator, Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Clarks Summit. Father Lapera will continue to serve as Pastor, Saint Gregory Parish, Clarks Green.

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointment, effective November 26, 2022:

Reverend Helias De Oliveira, from Parochial Vicar, Saint John Neumann Parish and Saint Paul of the Cross Parish, Scranton. Father De Oliveira will return to ministry in the Diocese of Joinville, SC, Brazil.