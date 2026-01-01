His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, as follows:

DEACONS:

Deacon William F. Behm, from diaconal ministry, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre, to Saint Nicholas-Saint Mary Parish, Wilkes-Barre, effective September 15, 2026.

Deacon Albert V. Giacometti, from diaconal ministry, Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Scranton, to retirement, effective September 24, 2026.

Deacon Walter G. Janoski, from diaconal ministry, Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston, to retirement, effective July 26, 2026.

Deacon Gerard P. Pernot, from diaconal ministry, Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, and Saint Ignatius Loyola Parish, Kingston, to Leave of Absence for personal reasons, effective August 11, 2026.