June 3, 2026

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments:

PASTORS EMERITI:

Reverend Gerald J. Gurka, from Pastor, All Saints Parish, Plymouth, and Saint John the Baptist Parish, Larksville, to Pastor Emeritus, Saint John the Baptist Parish, Larksville, effective July 15, 2026.

Reverend John C. Lambert, from Pastor, Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Plains, to Pastor Emeritus, Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Plains, effective July 15, 2026.

PASTORS:

Reverend Thomas Augustine, from Administrator pro tem, Saint Brigid Parish, Friendsville, to Pastor, All Saints Parish, Plymouth, and Saint John the Baptist Parish, Larksville, effective July 15, 2026.

Reverend David W. Cramer, from Pastor, Saint Eulalia Parish, Roaring Brook Township, to Pastor, Saint John Parish, East Stroudsburg, effective July 15, 2026.

Reverend Kevin M. Miller, from Pastor, Saint Pius of Pietrelcina Parish, Hazleton, to Pastor, Saint Brigid Parish, Friendsville, and Holy Name of Mary Parish, Montrose, effective July 15, 2026.

Reverend Thomas M. Muldowney, to Pastor, Saint Eulalia Parish, Roaring Brook Township, effective July 15, 2026. Father will continue to serve as Pastor, Saint Catherine of Siena Parish, Moscow.

Reverend Philip S. Rayappan, from Pastor, Holy Name of Mary Parish, Montrose, to Pastor, Holy Child Parish, Mansfield, effective July 15, 2026.

Reverend Gregory Reichlen, V.F., from Pastor, Saint John Parish, East Stroudsburg, to Pastor, Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Brodheadsville, effective July 15, 2026. Father Reichlen will continue to serve as Dean of the Stroudsburg Deanery.

Reverend Robert J. Simon, from Pastor, Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Brodheadsville, to Pastor, Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Plains, effective July 15, 2026.

Reverend Bryan B. Wright, from Pastor, Holy Child Parish, Mansfield, to Pastor, Blessed Virgin Mary Queen of Peace Parish, Hawley, effective July 15, 2026.

ADMINISTRATORS PRO TEM:

Reverend Richard W. Beck, from Administrator pro tem, Blessed Virgin Mary Queen of Peace Parish, Hawley, effective July 15, 2026.

Reverend Anthony J. Generose, J.C.L., to Administrator pro tem, Saint Pius of Pietrelcina Parish, Hazleton, effective July 15, 2026. Father Generose will continue to serve as Pastor, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Hazleton.

SACRAMENTAL MINISTER:

Reverend Christian Ekeh, to Sacramental Minister, Holy Rosary Parish, Hazleton, effective July 15, 2026. Father Ekeh will continue to serve as Parochial Vicar of Saint John Bosco Parish, Conyngham.

PAROCHIAL VICARS:

Reverend Michael Amo Gyau, from Parochial Vicar, Christ the King Parish, Archbald, to Parochial Vicar, Epiphany Parish, Sayre, effective July 15, 2026.

Reverend Michael Osei-Boateng, from Parochial Vicar pro tem, Saint Thomas More Parish, Lake Ariel, to Parochial Vicar, Christ the King Parish, Archbald, effective July 15, 2026.

Reverend Rafael Ofarril Bermúdez Gonzalez, from Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Hazleton, to Parochial Vicar, Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish, Hazleton, effective July 15, 2026.

Reverend Shawn M. Simchock, from Senior Priest, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Hazleton, to Parochial Vicar, Saint Pius of Pietrelcina Parish, Hazleton, effective July 15, 2026.

Reverend Shinu Vazhakkoottathil John, from Parochial Vicar, Epiphany Parish, Sayre, to Parochial Vicar, Saint Catherine of Siena Parish, Moscow, and Saint Eulalia Parish, Roaring Brook Township, effective July 15, 2026.

DEACONS:

Deacon Paul J. Brojack, to diaconal ministry, Holy Name of Mary Parish, Montrose, effective July 15, 2026. Deacon Brojack will continue to serve as Deacon, Saint Brigid Parish, Friendsville.

Deacon Nicholas M. Rocco, to diaconal Ministry, Saint Catherine of Siena Parish, Moscow, effective July 15, 2026. Deacon Rocco will continue to serve as Deacon, Saint Eulalia Parish, Roaring Brook Township.

Deacon Frank H. Zeranski, to diaconal ministry, Saint Eulalia Parish, Roaring Brook Township, effective July 15, 2026. Deacon Zeranski will continue to serve as Deacon, Saint Catherine of Siena Parish, Moscow.