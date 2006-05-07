His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments:

Effective May 5, 2025:

Reverend Kevin M. Miller, to Pastor Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton. Father will continue to serve as Pastor of Annunciation Parish, Hazleton.

Deacon Vincent M. Oberto, from Parish Life Coordinator, Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton. Deacon will continue to serve as Parish Life Coordinator, Holy Rosary Parish, Hazleton.

Reverend Connell A. McHugh, from Sacramental Minister, Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton. Father will continue to serve as Sacramental Minister, Holy Rosary Parish, Hazleton.

Reverend Michael J. Piccola, V.F., from Priest Moderator, Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton. Father will continue to serve as Priest Moderator, Holy Rosary Parish, Hazleton, and Pastor, SS. Cyril and Methodius Parish, Hazleton, and as Dean of the Hazleton Deanery.

Effective July 1, 2025:

Reverend Joseph P. Elston, V.F., to Pastor, Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston. Father will continue to serve as Pastor, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Pittston, and St Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston, and as Dean of the Pittston Deanery.

Reverend Jackson Pinhero, O.S.J., to Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston. Father will continue to serve as Parochial Vicar, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Pittston, and St Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.

Sister Mary Ann Cody, IHM, from Parish Life Coordinator, Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston. Sister will transition to Pastoral Associate at Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Pittston, and St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.

Reverend Joseph J. Evanko, V.E., from Priest Moderator, Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston. Father will continue to serve as Pastor, St. Jude Parish Mountaintop, and our Lady Help of Christians Parish, Dorrance, and as Episcopal Vicar of the Southern Pastoral Region.