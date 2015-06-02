His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective January 8, 2025:

SENIOR PRIEST

Reverend Binesh Joseph Kanjirakattu, from Parochial Vicar, Good Shepherd Parish Drums, and Immaculate Conception Parish, Freeland, to Senior Priest, St. Ann Parish, Shohola, St. John Neumann Parish, Hawley, and St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Milford.

Reverend Kenneth M. Seegar, from Sacramental Minister, Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston, to Senior Priest, Good Shepherd Parish Drums, and Immaculate Conception Parish, Freeland.

SACRAMENTAL MINISTER

Reverend Joseph P. Elston, V.F., to Sacramental Minister, Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston. Fr. Elston will remain Pastor, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Pittston, and St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.

Reverend Jackson Pinhero, O.S.J., to Sacramental Minister, Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston. Fr. Pinhero will remain Assistant Pastor, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Pittston, and St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.