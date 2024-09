His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as indicated:

Reverend Sudhir Toppo, from Parochial Vicar, Saint Ann Parish, Shohola; Saint John Neumann Parish, Hawley; and Saint Vincent DePaul Parish, Milford; to Administrator, Most Holy Trinity Parish, Susquehanna, effective September 11, 2024.

Reverend John C. Ruth, from Pastor, Most Holy Trinity Parish, Susquehanna, to Administrative Leave of Absence, effective September 5, 2024.