June 25, 2024

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as indicated:

Reverend Ryan P. Glenn, to Pastor of the newly consolidated parish of Christ the King Parish, Archbald, effective July 1, 2024.

Reverend Michael Amo Gyau, to Parochial Vicar of the newly consolidated parish of Christ the King Parish, Archbald, effective July 1, 2024.

Monsignor John J. Sempa, to Pastor of the newly consolidated parish of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston, effective July 1, 2024.

Reverend Michael S. Drevitch, to Parochial Vicar of the newly consolidated parish of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston, effective July 1, 2024.

Deacon William A. Dervinis, to Diaconal Ministry at the newly consolidated parish of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston, effective July 1, 2024.

Deacon Walter G. Janoski, to Diaconal Ministry at the newly consolidated parish of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston, effective July 1, 2024.

Deacon James R. Meizanis, to Diaconal Ministry at the newly consolidated parish of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston, effective July 1, 2024.

Reverend Seth D. Wasnock, V.F., to Pastor of the newly consolidated parish of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Carbondale, effective July 1, 2024.

Reverend Joseph J. Mosley, to Parochial Vicar of the newly consolidated parish of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Carbondale, effective July 1, 2024.

Deacon Patrick J. Massino, to Diaconal Ministry at the newly consolidated parish of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Carbondale, effective July 1, 2024.

Reverend Christian Ekeh, to Parochial Vicar, Saint John Bosco Parish, Conyngham, effective July 1, 2024.

Deacon William F. Behm, to Diaconal Ministry, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre, effective July 1, 2024.