His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective July 1, 2024:

Retirement

Monsignor David A. Bohr, from Secretary for Clergy Formation and Rector, Villa St. Joseph, Dunmore, to Retirement.

Reverend Louis T. Kaminski, from Pastor, Holy Spirit Parish, Mocanaqua, to Retirement for Reasons of Health.

Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, from Senior Priest, Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Clarks Summit, and St. Gregory Parish, Clarks Green, to Retirement for Reasons of Health.

Administrator

Reverend Philbert Takyi-Nketiah, from Parochial Vicar, St. Jude Parish, Mountain Top, and St. Mary Parish, Dorrance, to Administrator, Holy Spirit Parish, Mocanaqua. Father will continue as Chaplain, Holy Redeemer High School, Wilkes-Barre.

Special Assignment

Reverend Mark J. DeCelles, to Director of the Permanent Diaconate Formation Program. Father will remain Parochial Vicar, St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Scranton.

Reverend Ryan P. Glenn, to Director of Continuing Formation of Priests. Father will remain Pastor, Christ the King Parish, Archbald, and Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn.

Rev. Alex J. Roche, to Secretary for Clergy Formation. Father will remain Director of Vocations and Pastor, St. Maria Goretti Parish, Laflin.