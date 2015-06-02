October 10, 2023

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as follows:

Reverend Michael S. Drevitch, from administrative leave to Parochial Vicar, Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston, and Saint Barbara Parish, Exeter, effective October 20, 2023.

Reverend John M. Lapera, to Pastor, Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Clarks Summit, effective January 24, 2024. Father Lapera will remain Pastor, Church of Saint Gregory, Clarks Green.

Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, J.D., J.C.L., from Pastor, Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Clarks Summit, to Pastor Emeritus, Our Lady of the Snows Parish and Senior Priest, Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Clarks Summit, and Church of Saint Gregory, Clarks Green, effective January 24, 2024.

Reverend Kenneth M. Seegar, from leave of absence for reasons of health to Sacramental Minister, Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston, effective October 1, 2023.