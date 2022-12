His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective November 28, 2022:

Deacon John Bankus, to diaconal ministry, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville.

Deacon John Bubb, to diaconal ministry, St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Williamsport..

Deacon Martin Castaldi, to diaconal ministry, Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton.

Deacon Matthew Eisley, to diaconal ministry, Immaculate Conception Parish, Williamsport and St. Luke Parish, Jersey Shore.

Deacon Thomas Kostic, to diaconal ministry, Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish, Hazleton.

Deacon Steven Miller, to diaconal ministry, Our Lady of Victory Parish, Tannersville.

Deacon Nicholas Rocco, to diaconal ministry, St. Eulalia Parish, Roaring Brook Township.

Deacon Frank Zeranski, to diaconal ministry, St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Moscow.