July 25, 2022

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as indicated:

Reverend Arun Lakra, from Parochial Vicar, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Carbondale, and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, Carbondale, to Administrator, Ascension Parish, Forest City, and Saint Katharine Drexel Parish, Pleasant Mount, effective July 19, 2022.

Reverend Jeffrey D. Tudgay, J.C.L., to Administrator pro tem, St. Eulalia Parish, Elmhurst, effective July 26, 2022 to August 16, 2022. He will remain Pastor, Cathedral of St. Peter, Scranton.

Reverend Shinu Vazhakkoottathil John, from the Diocese of Kottapuram, India, to Parochial Vicar, Epiphany Parish, Sayre, effective July 26, 2022.