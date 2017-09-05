July 6, 2022

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as indicated:

Reverend Andrew Amankwaa, to Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Clarks Summit, effective July 6, 2022. He will temporarily continue in Residence, Christ the King Parish, Archbald.

Reverend Sean G. Carpenter, from Pastor, Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Pocono Pines, to Pastor, Resurrection Parish, Muncy, effective August 16, 2022.

Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, from Pastor, Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Clarks Summit, to Administrative Leave of Absence, effective July 1, 2022.

Reverend John M. Lapera, to Administrator pro tem, Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Clarks Summit, effective July 1, 2022. He will continue to serve as Pastor, Saint Gregory Parish, Clarks Green.