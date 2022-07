June 29, 2022

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as indicated:

Monsignor Dale R. Rupert, from Pastor, Cathedral of St. Peter, Scranton, to Senior Priest and Pastor Emeritus, Cathedral of St. Peter, Scranton, and Diocesan Master of Ceremonies, effective July 26, 2022 .

Reverend Jeffrey D. Tudgay, J.C.L., from Pastor, St. Eulalia Parish, Elmhurst, to Pastor, Cathedral of St. Peter, Scranton, effective July 26, 2022 . He will continue to serve as Judicial Vicar and Vicar for Canonical Affairs.

Reverend Shawn M. Simchock, to Parochial Vicar, Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, effective July 1, 2022 . Father will continue to serve as Parochial Vicar, Saint Ignatius Loyola Parish, Kingston.

Reverend Sudhir Toppo, from Heralds of the Good News Mother Theresa Province, India, to Parochial Vicar, Saint John Bosco Parish, Conyngham, effective June 28, 2022.

Reverend Binesh Joseph Kanjirakattu, from Heralds of the Good News Mother Theresa Province, India, to Parochial Vicar, St. Boniface Parish, Williamsport and St. Lawrence Parish, South Williamsport, effective June 28, 2022.

Permanent Deacons:

Deacon Walter G. Janoski, to diaconal ministry, Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston, effective immediately. He will continue in diaconal ministry, St. Barbara Parish, Exeter.

Deacon James R. Meizanis, to diaconal ministry, St. Barbara Parish, Exeter, effective immediately. He will continue in diaconal ministry, Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston.

Deacon Frank H. Hine, to diaconal ministry, All Saints Parish, Plymouth, effective July 26, 2022 . He will continue in diaconal ministry, St. John the Baptist Parish, Larksville.

Deacon Gerald P. Pernot, to diaconal ministry, Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, effective July 1, 2022 . He will continue in diaconal ministry, St. Ignatius Parish, Kingston.