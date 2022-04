April 25, 2022

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments:

Reverend Michael E. Finn, from Pastor, St. Barbara Parish, Exeter, to Pastor Emeritus, St. Barbara Parish, Exeter, effective May 1, 2022.

Monsignor John J. Sempa, to Administrator pro tem, St. Barbara Parish, Exeter, effective May 1, 2022. Monsignor will remain Pastor, Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston.