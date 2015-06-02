His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments:

Rev. Helias De Oliveira, to Assistant Pastor, St. John Neumann Parish and St. Paul of the Cross Parish, Scranton, effective February 18, 2022.

Rev. J. Duane Gavitt, to Chaplain, Holy Redeemer High School, Wilkes Barre, effective March 8, 2022. Father will remain Pastor at St. Elizabeth Parish, Bear Creek and St. Rita Parish, Gouldsboro.

Rev. Arun Lakra, to Administrator pro tem, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and St. Rose of Lima Parish, Carbondale, effective February 27, 2022 to March 8, 2022. Father will remain Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and St. Rose of Lima Parish, Carbondale.

Rev. Seth D. Wasnock, from Chaplain, Holy Redeemer High School, Wilkes Barre, effective March 8, 2022. Father will remain Pastor, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and St. Rose of Lima Parish, Carbondale, effective March 8, 2022.