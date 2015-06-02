His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as indicated:

Bechtel, Rev. David W., from Pastor, St. Peter Parish, Wellsboro, and St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Elkland, to Pastor, St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Williamsport, effective August 11, 2021.

Delaney, Msgr. Michael J., from Pastor, Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant, and Blessed Sacrament Parish, Throop, to Pastor, Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Clarks Summit, effective July 20, 2021.

Hvozdovic, Rev. Andrew S., from Pastor, Epiphany Parish, Sayre, to Pastor, Gate of Heaven Parish, Dallas, and Our Lady of Victory Parish, Harvey’s Lake, effective August 11, 2021.

Miller, Rev. Kevin M., from Assistant Pastor, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Carbondale, and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, Carbondale, to Pastor, St. Brigid Parish, Friendsville, effective August 2, 2021.

Quinnan, Rev. Michael F., to Pastor, St. Luke Parish, Stroudsburg, effective July 20, 2021. Father Quinnan will serve as Administrator Pro Tem, Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Brodheadsville.

Simon, Rev. Robert J., from Pastor, St. Catherine of Siena, Moscow, to Pastor, Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Brodheadsville, effective August 9, 2021.