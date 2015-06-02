His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as follows:

Clergy Assignments:

Reverend Mark J. DeCelles, to Assistant Pastor, St. Nicholas Parish and Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Wilkes-Barre, effective July 20, 2021.

Reverend J. Duane Gavitt, from Pastor, Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Wilkes Barre to Pastor St. Elizabeth’s Parish, Bear Creek, and St. Rita Parish, Gouldsboro, effective July 20, 2021.

Reverend Thomas J. Maloney, from Sacramental Minister, St. Elizabeth’s Parish, Bear Creek, effective July 20, 2021.

Reverend Patrick D. McDowell, from Pastor, Sacred Heart of Jesus, Weston, to Pastor Emeritus, Sacred Heart of Jesus, Weston, effective June 30, 2021.

Reverend James R. Nash, from Pastor, St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, Lake Silkworth, to Pastor Emeritus, St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, Lake Silkworth, effective August 11, 2021

Reverend Carmen J. Perry, from Pastor, St. Luke Parish, Stroudsburg, to Chaplain, Mercy Center, Dallas, effective July 20, 2021.

Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, J.D., J.C.L., from Pastor Our Lady of Snows Parish, Clarks Summit, to Pastor, St. John Neumann Parish, Scranton and St. Paul of the Cross Parish, Scranton, effective July 20, 2021.

Reverend Brian F. Van Fossen, from Pastor, St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Williamsport, to Pastor, St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, Lake Silkworth, effective August 11, 2021.

Reverend Joseph D. Verespy, to Pastor, Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Wilkes Barre, effective July 20, 2021. Father Verespy will continue to serve as Pastor, St. Nicholas Parish, Wilkes Barre.

Reverend John J. Victoria, from Chaplain, Mercy Center, Dallas, to retirement for reasons of health, effective July 20, 2021.

Parish Life Coordinator Assignment:

Mr. Anthony Butel, from Parish Life Coordinator, St. Elizabeth’s Parish, Bear Creek and St. Rita Parish, Gouldsboro, effective July 20, 2021.