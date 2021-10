His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointment, effective as follows:

Reverend Michael J. Kloton, to Administrator, Pro Tem, Saint Patrick Parish, White Haven, effective October 14, 2021. Father Kloton will continue to serve as Pastor of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Freeland, and Good Shepherd Parish, Drums. In addition, Mrs. Mary Ann Malone will continue to serve as Parish Life Coordinator at Saint Patrick Parish, White Haven.