His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as follows:

Monsignor Thomas M. Muldowney, from Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia, to Pastor, Saint Catherine of Siena Parish, Moscow, effective August 9, 2021.

After serving as Vicar General of the Diocese of Scranton since May 2012, Moderator of the Curia since January 2015 and Episcopal Vicar for Clergy from 2010 to 2012, Monsignor Thomas M. Muldowney has requested to return to parish ministry following 11 years of service in diocesan leadership positions. Bishop Bambera expressed his deep gratitude for Monsignor’s willingness to share so generously of his strong faith and many talents, having dutifully and faithfully devoted over a decade to the mission of the entire Diocese. “Monsignor Muldowney has helped our local Church in immeasurable ways to proclaim the Good News of Jesus and to continue to grow vibrant parishes and ministries. Our Diocese is most grateful to Monsignor for the tireless service that he has provided and the numerous gifts he has brought to the position of Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia. While his presence in our administrative offices will be missed, it is most gratifying to know that Monsignor’s pastoral sensitivity has prompted him to return to parish ministry in his continuing service of the People of God, a calling that lies at the heart of every diocesan priest.”

Reverend Gerald W. Shantillo, from Episcopal Vicar for Clergy, to Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia, effective August 9, 2021.

Father Gerald W. Shantillo brings to his new position a wealth of experience, credentials, and proven dedication of service to the People of God. Ordained a priest in 2009, Father Shantillo served as assistant pastor of Saint Jude’s Parish, Mountain Top and then as pastor of Saint Matthew Parish, East Stroudsburg, for five years before becoming Episcopal Vicar for Clergy and Sacramental Minister at Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston. More than just being an excellent priest and a dedicated pastor, Father Shantillo brings strong organizational skills to his new role, having served as a former healthcare finance and operations executive prior to ordination. This knowledge will help in his handling of the many personnel and financial matters necessary in his new role.

Reverend John V. Polednak, from Pastor, Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea, to Episcopal Vicar for Clergy, effective August 9, 2021.

Since his ordination in 1976, Father Polednak has been an outstanding servant leader who has garnered the respect of his brother priests as well as the lay faithful. Most recently having served as Pastor of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea, since 2015, Father Polednak brings more than 40 years of experience in priestly ministry – having previously served as pastor for parishes in Kingston, Roaring Brook Township, Nicholson, Wilkes-Barre and Olyphant. In addition to his pastorate, Father Polednak currently serves as Episcopal Vicar, Southern Pastoral Region, and has previously served as Diocesan Secretary for Clergy Formation, Director of the Permanent Diaconate and Director of Seminarians, Dean of the Dunmore Deanery, Director of the Fatima Center among numerous roles as Director of Religious Formation in various schools. The clergy of the Diocese of Scranton are blessed to have such a highly respected and capable priest to serve their needs as they, in turn, work to build up the Church in the Diocese of Scranton.