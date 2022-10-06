In accord with Canon 553 of the Code of Canon Law, Bishop Bambera has appointed the following priests to serve as deans in the twelve Deaneries of the Diocese of Scranton for a term of three years, effective October 6, 2022:

Scranton Deanery – Monsignor Neil J. Van Loon, V.F.

Dunmore Deanery – Reverend David P. Cappelloni, V.F.

Clarks Summit Deanery – Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, V.F.

Carbondale Deanery – Reverend Seth Wasnock, V.F.

Pittston Deanery – Reverend Joseph P. Elston, V.F.

Wilkes-Barre Deanery – Reverend Richard J. Cirba, V.F.

Kingston Deanery – Reverend Brian VanFossen, V.F.

Hazleton Deanery – Reverend Michael J. Piccola, V.F.

Honesdale Deanery – Reverend Joseph J. Manarchuck, V.F.

Stroudsburg Deanery – Reverend Brian J. W. Clarke, V.F.

Sayre Deanery – Reverend Kevin M. Miller, V.F.

Williamsport Deanery – Reverend Bert S. Kozen, V.F.