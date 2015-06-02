SCRANTON – The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, has announced that Joseph D. Strubeck has been named Diocesan Secretary for Development. Strubeck was selected from a number of highly qualified candidates following an extensive search process. He began his new position on May 20, 2024.

For the last four years, Strubeck has worked in the Institutional Advancement Division at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, serving most recently as the Director of Advancement Operations and Reporting. In that position, he supervised all gift and pledge processing, provided technical support, and successfully helped King’s College implement a new primary alumni and fundraising database.

“I’m enthusiastic about the future of our Church and excited to contribute to the mission of the Diocese of Scranton in this important role,” Strubeck said of his new position.

Strubeck has a master’s degree in theology and a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from The University of Scranton – and for the last several years has been teaching part-time in the King’s College philosophy department. He also has previous experience as a sales representative and business analyst.

“Fundraising and development are so often viewed as obligatory tasks. As someone who is mission-driven, some years ago, I never envisioned myself doing this kind of work. However, my own spiritual discernment has helped me come to view fundraising as ministry. I have found that fundraising provides unique opportunities to share the Good News and empower others to reflect upon their own unique connections to mission,” Strubeck explained. “Looking at all the good work that fundraising supports through Catholic ministries in the Diocese of Scranton, I look forward to helping the faithful throughout our region learn more about how they uniquely contribute to the mission and impact the lives of thousands each day.”

Strubeck’s skills and qualifications will be a tremendous asset to the Diocesan Development Office and all our parishes – as we work to expand our parish stewardship efforts and communicate the important funding that the Diocesan Annual Appeal provides for our local Catholic ministries.

“My past professional experiences have afforded me the opportunity to work in dynamic ways with and among others. I see the Secretary of Development role as a critical link supporting and helping to facilitate conversations that help us collectively care for those most in need throughout our Diocese,” he added. “In my own life, I’ve personally embraced Bishop Bambera’s call to serve through servant leadership and look forward to the opportunity to develop and deepen relationships with the faithful throughout our region. Building financial support for our Diocese over the next several years will be critical to fulfilling our obligations and sustaining Catholic ministries in the future. I firmly believe that every person matters, and that financial contributions large and small will help us not only sustain but help our Church grow in the coming years.”

In addition to his experience in Development, Strubeck has been a member of the Finance Council of Saint John the Evangelist Parish, Pittston, and is a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, John F. Kennedy Council 372, Pittston. Both Strubeck and his wife are the products of Catholic education – and their oldest son is currently a student at Saint Nicholas/Saint Mary School in Wilkes-Barre.