WASHINGTON (OSV News) – A bipartisan pair of lawmakers announced July 30 they will form and co-chair a new caucus in the U.S. House aimed at the prevention of human trafficking.

Reps. Chris Smith, R-N.J. and Kweisi Mfume, D-Md., said the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Protection and Prevention Caucus — named in honor of the abolitionist and statesman — will work to advance legislation to prevent human trafficking, prosecute traffickers, and strengthen support and protection for victims, and facilitate greater cooperation to prevent the trafficking through partnerships between government, law enforcement, private and faith-based organizations.

“I am honored to announce the formation of the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Protection and Prevention Caucus alongside my Co-Chair, Rep. Mfume, who is fiercely committed to ending the modern-day slavery that is human trafficking,” Smith, a longtime Catholic lawmaker, said in a statement.

Mfume noted they made the announcement on the annual World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

“Human trafficking is modern-day slavery and a scourge on our collective humanity,” Mfume said. “Nearly 27 million people worldwide are trapped in forms of forced labor and human bondage, and Americans in all 50 states have been victimized as well.”

“We owe it to every survivor and victim to pass comprehensive anti-trafficking legislation out of the Congress and send it to the President’s desk,” Mfume continued. “This Caucus and anti-trafficking organizations across the country represent proof of our collective intention to get that done, no matter how long it takes.”

Smith added, “Human trafficking is an ever-evolving crime, as traffickers are constantly finding new ways—both in-person and virtually—to exploit, manipulate, and abuse victims. To meet these changing and challenging demands, this Caucus will work tirelessly to advance new anti-trafficking legislation—especially and including the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Act of 2025 (H.R. 1144), which Rep. Mfume and I introduced earlier this Congress—that uplifts and empowers survivors and raises awareness of this global problem.”

Smith and Mfume urged the House to promptly take up H.R. 1144 for debate and a vote.

“The House passage of the Frederick Douglass TVPRA will bring us one step closer to finally eradicating this modern-day slavery,” they said in a joint statement. “Delay means denial for the millions of men, women, and children currently trapped in trafficking situations. We are working every single day—especially and including World Day Against Trafficking in Persons—to get this critical legislation over the finish line to protect critical funding and programs.”

The Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Protection and Prevention Caucus will also be bicameral, Smith’s office said, as Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., plans to form a complementary caucus in the Senate. Blackburn’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If enacted, H.R. 1144 would “reauthorize and bolster anti-human trafficking programs across numerous federal agencies, including the State Department, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Health and Human Services; ensure robust prosecutions for human trafficking crimes, along with thorough investigations and jail time commensurate with the crime; and authorize the first-ever housing program for survivors ensuring wrap-around case management, including education, life skills training, mental health services, and employment assistance,” Smith’s office said.

Among other provisions, it would also train teachers and students in grade schools on building situational awareness and self-esteem and give guidance on how to share resources to prevent, identify and respond to human trafficking.