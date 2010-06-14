A Baccalaureate Mass was held on Sunday, May 19 (Pentecost) at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville.

High school seniors from Valley View, Mid-Valley, Holy Cross, Scranton Prep, and Lakeland received a special blessing as they celebrate their accomplishments and transition to a new chapter of life.

The Pastor, Fr. Andy Kurovsky was assisted by Deacon Jerry Carpenter of Queen of Angels Parish, Jessup. The soon-to-be graduates participated as lectors, cantors, choir, presentation of the gifts, and collection volunteers.