PHILADELPHIA (OSV News) – A Philadelphia priest assaulted in his rectory said the attack marked a “turning point” that forced him “to reflect deeply on life, faith and the forces of evil” – as well as justice and mercy.

On Oct. 2, Father Andrawos El-Tabchi, a Maronite Catholic priest, was assaulted in his rectory, located across the street from St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church in Philadelphia.

Police reported that the suspect approached the priest’s home just before 9:30 a.m. and began kicking and banging on the door before gaining access. Inside the rectory, the man physically attacked Father El-Tabchi before fleeing.

Local media coverage noted that the priest is using a cane to aid him in walking after the incident.

The Philadelphia Police Department told OSV News that the suspect — described in the police report as a Middle Eastern male with gray hair and a stocky build — assaulted Father El-Tabchi “by punching and slapping him,” then running westbound after being pushed out of the rectory. The incident remains under investigation, and police told OSV News there has been no arrest as of Oct. 8.

Father El-Tabchi declined to speak by phone with OSV News, saying in an email that following the assault, he was “trying as much as possible to stay away from the phone.”

However, Father El-Tabchi shared with OSV News an Oct. 5 letter he wrote to parishioners after the attack, in which the priest drew on various Scripture passages to place the traumatic experience in the context of faith.

“The morning the rectory was attacked was a turning point for me, one that forced me to reflect deeply on life, faith and the forces of evil,” wrote Father El-Tabchi. “The experience reminded me how short life is and how evil can be lurking just around the corner, ready to strike at any time.”

Yet “the attack only strengthened my resolve to protect the parish and to stand up for the safety of each and every one of my parishioners,” he said. “This is my duty, and I will not waver in defending the sacred space that we all cherish.”

Father El-Tabchi pointed to Christ’s parable of the faithful servant (Mt 24:45-51), noting that “as priests, we are called to be that faithful and wise servant, always vigilant, ready to protect and serve the people of God.

“The attack on the rectory brought this to life for me, as I felt the weight of my responsibility to care for this parish family,” he said. “Just as the servant must remain watchful and diligent, we too must remain steadfast in our duty, guarding the faith and the souls entrusted to us.”

He also cited St. Paul’s First Letter to the Thessalonians, in which the apostle warned that “the day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night.”

“We do not know when challenges will arise, but as children of the light, we must always be prepared,” said Father El-Tabchi, noting St. Paul’s call for faithful to “put on the breastplate of faith and love, and for a helmet the hope of salvation” (1 Thess 5:8).

“This is the armor we must wear as we face evil and hardship,” said Father El-Tabchi. “With faith and love as our protection and hope as our guide, we are strengthened to carry out our mission as faithful servants.”

At the same time, said the priest, “this doesn’t mean only standing firm in the face of evil but also showing mercy and compassion in response to wrongdoing.”

“Many have asked me: ‘You are a priest, how can you press charges on the man who broke into the house and assaulted you?'” said Father El-Tabchi. “My response is grounded in the truth that God is both merciful and just. His mercy extends to all, offering forgiveness and compassion to those who seek it, while His justice ensures that truth and righteousness prevail. These two qualities work in harmony, reminding us that through His love, we are called to repentance, reconciliation and trust in His perfect judgment.”

He noted that “mercy without justice is dead, and justice without mercy is ruthless.”

“In God, we see the perfect balance of both, teaching us to live with compassion while upholding what is right and just,” said Father El-Tabchi. “We are invited, as Jesus teaches us, to be like our Heavenly Father — merciful and just — reflecting His love in both our actions and decisions. Seeking justice doesn’t negate mercy; it allows us to act with integrity while trusting in God’s Divine Plan for both healing and accountability.”

Christians “are called to embody Christ’s love in the face of evil and adversity,” said Father El-Tabchi. “Although justice should be served, we are invited to show mercy and love.”

By remembering that “every person is created in the image and likeness of God and is worthy to be treated as such,” the faithful can acknowledge each individual’s “ability or inner conscience to make decisions — whether good or bad,” he said. “As children of God, we should strive to be tolerant of those individuals who make inappropriate choices that affect others negatively. They need God’s help. They need our help. Therefore, we are invited to pray for the one who committed this act and to reflect Christ’s love, even when faced with darkness.”

Father El-Tabchi also stressed St. Paul’s call to “bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ” (Gal 6:2).

“Jesus calls us to be agents of love, mercy, compassion and forgiveness,” said Father El-Tabchi. “We cannot say one thing in church and live the opposite outside its walls. Our faith must be genuine, consistent and transformative in every aspect of our lives.”

He concluded his letter by asking his parishioners to “pray for the lost soul who committed this act and to forgive him.

“This is the heart of the Gospel message — to love and forgive, even in the face of injustice or harm,” said Father El-Tabchi. “Just as Christ forgives us, we must extend that same mercy to others. Through prayer and forgiveness, we show the true strength of our faith.”