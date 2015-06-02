Since its dedication, the twin towers of the Cathedral have been a Scranton landmark. Gain a new perspective of this historic building through its art and architecture. On Friday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m., Monsignor Rupert, Cathedral Pastor, will offer a tour highlighting the numerous frescoes, stained glass windows, mosaics, and other works of art which bring to life our local history.

The Valenches Music Company will be performing live music on the porch of the Cathedral starting at 6 p.m.

The tour is presented in conjunction with First Friday Scranton.