Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre held its annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner on Sept. 19, 2026. The dinner is held to recognize the many Kitchen volunteers that help serve more than 120,000 meals per year to those in need. The dinner is organized by the Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen Advisory Board and is sponsored by Highmark. Shown in this photo are volunteers who won raffle prizes from local restaurants and retailers at the dinner, along with Joseph Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton (second row, far left); and Chris Bedwick, President of the Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen Advisory Board (second row, far right). For information about volunteering at Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen or becoming a meal Sponsor of the Day, call (570) 829-7796.

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