MINNEAPOLIS (OSV News) – Sophia Forchas, who was critically injured in an Aug. 27 shooting during an all-school Mass at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, has been discharged from the hospital and was greeted with signs and cheers Oct. 23 in Minneapolis.

Sophia, 12, was in critical condition for two weeks after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. Then, Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis reported on Sept. 11 that she had moved into serious condition – defined as having “a chance for improved prognosis.”

On her way home from Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul Oct. 23, where she was receiving inpatient rehabilitation, Sophia was escorted to Hennepin Healthcare.

She was greeted by staff who clapped and cheered. Some staff cried and hugged each other. They held signs that included birthday messages and sang the “Happy Birthday” song to her. Sophia, a seventh grader, turns 13 on Oct. 25. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara was part of the escort.

Sophia’s neurosurgeon, Dr. Walt Galicich, credited staff at Hennepin Healthcare for assisting in the girl’s recovery. In September, while Galicich gave an optimistic diagnosis of Sophia he said there was a possibility that she might be the third fatality as a result of the shooting.

Outside the white limo in which Sophia was escorted, Galicich was one of many people to hug her.

In September, the Forchas family, who are members of St. Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis, thanked all those who have been praying for Sophia.

“We are humbled by the countless individuals across the globe who have lifted her up in prayer,” the family wrote, in part, in a statement published Sept. 22 by Hennepin Healthcare.

The family stated Sophia’s healing progress was “nothing short of miraculous; an undeniable testament to the mercy and intervention of our Lord Jesus Christ. … God has heard our prayers and wrapped Sophia in His healing embrace.”