Living the scout oath



On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law to help other people at all times to keep myself physically strong mentally awake and morally straight.



“DUTY TO GOD”



Members of BSA Troop 132 ,Troop 1132 and Pack 126 participated in their annual Scout Sunday Service at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Moscow. Father Thomas M. Muldowney and Deacon Frank Zeranski are pictured with the scouts that attended the mass.

