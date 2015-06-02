SCRANTON – During their 50 years of marriage, John and Fran DiGregorio have experienced many ups and downs, but they have always worked to keep the Catholic faith at the center of their lives.

From their early days as newlyweds – when their premature son spent six months in intensive care – to more recent times when a football-size tumor was removed from John’s kidney, the Shohola couple has often turned to God for help.

“God has really been with us,” Fran said. “Now, we’re here to say thank you!”

On Sunday, June 23, 2024, the DiGregorios were one of 135 couples that attended the 2024 Diocesan Wedding Anniversary Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton. The Mass recognizes couples who are celebrating their 25th and 50th anniversaries.

“It was glorious to see couples of all ages and at all points in their marriage,” Linda Romano of Matamoras said.

Linda and Peter Romano, parishioners of Saint Joseph Parish, are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year.

“You could just feel the love, joy and everyone’s happiness celebrating together. I really enjoyed it. It was quite the celebration and I’m grateful that we have this available to us,” Linda added.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, served as principal celebrant and homilist for the special Mass. In welcoming the couples to the Cathedral, the Bishop acknowledged that they are each a witness to “love, faith and the power of Christ at work in our lives.”

In all, the couples registered to attend the Mass signified 5,914 years of married life.

During his homily, Bishop Bambera noted that many of those times weren’t always blissful, but reflective of hard work, struggle, disappointment and fear.

“Your marriage has endured not because your years together have been perfect, but because you have come to see your marriage as part of something much bigger than yourselves – as part of the mystery of God’s love woven into creation – embraced in your lives and lived through God’s grace and mercy,” the bishop said.

Before ending his homily and asking each couple to renew their commitment to one another, Bishop Bambera asked each man and woman to look into the eyes of their spouse and think about how their relationship is sacred.

“For all that you have been through, realize how blessed you are to have each other,” he said. “For as familiar as those eyes are, see through them to discover the face of God abiding within the heart of the one you love and offer a prayer of thanks.”

The Wedding Anniversary Mass took on special significance for the Pender and Jackson families.

Donald and Margaret Pender, parishioners of Saint John the Evangelist Parish in Honesdale, celebrated 50 years of marriage, while their daughter and son-in-law celebrated 25 years.

“It has all happened so quickly. The years went by so fast. We raised five children, and we were just busy raising them and building a home. My husband built a business. There have been ups and downs, but it has all been wonderful,” Margaret Pender explained.

William and Emily Jackson, who are currently living in West Virginia, made the four-hour drive to attend the Mass and celebrate with their parents.

“It was a nice opportunity,” William said. “It’s nice to see that people stay together and work through things.”

“It’s beautiful to see how people still look at each other with love in their hearts. I hope me and my husband can make it to our 50th (anniversary) too and be the same way,” Emily said with a smile.