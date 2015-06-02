Young adults are invited to join the Diocesan Vocations Office at the ninth annual Leave a Mark Mass on Nov. 3 to kick off National Vocation Awareness Week.

The Mass, which will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton at 5p.m., is an opportunity for young Catholics to worship the Lord, listen a bit more intentionally to his voice, and discern how they can leave a mark on the world.

Young adults discerning their vocation are encouraged to reflect upon Pope Francis’s words spoken at the 2016 World Youth Day in Poland, “Dear young people, we didn’t come into this world to ‘vegetate,’ to take it easy, to make our lives a comfortable sofa to fall asleep on. No, we came for another reason: to leave a mark. It is very sad to pass through life without leaving a mark.”

The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will be the principal celebrant of this Mass, and Father Alex Roche, Director of Vocations and Seminarians and Pastor at St. Maria Goretti Parish in Laflin, will deliver the homily.

There will be a reception following the Mass at the Diocesan Pastoral Center across the street from the Cathedral of Saint Peter.