SCRANTON (Feb. 3, 2023) – Because of the cold weather we are experiencing today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday), the three emergency shelters operated by Catholic Social Services will be adjusting their schedules to meet the needs of the community in the following ways:
Divine Providence Shelter in Hazleton
Will open at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday (one hour early)
Mother Teresa’s Haven Shelter in Wilkes-Barre
Will open at 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday (two hours early)
The shelter will also remain open until 10 a.m. on Saturday morning
Saint Anthony’s Haven Shelter in Scranton
Will have staff prepared to welcome our brothers and sisters slightly earlier than the normal 7:30 p.m. opening time
Catholic Social Services is able to operate its three emergency shelters because of the generosity of people across northeastern and northcentral Pennsylvania. If you are able to help support Catholic Social Services financially, please visit: