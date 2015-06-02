SCRANTON (Feb. 3, 2023) – Because of the cold weather we are experiencing today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday), the three emergency shelters operated by Catholic Social Services will be adjusting their schedules to meet the needs of the community in the following ways:

Divine Providence Shelter in Hazleton Will open at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday (one hour early)

Mother Teresa’s Haven Shelter in Wilkes-Barre Will open at 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday (two hours early) The shelter will also remain open until 10 a.m. on Saturday morning

Saint Anthony’s Haven Shelter in Scranton Will have staff prepared to welcome our brothers and sisters slightly earlier than the normal 7:30 p.m. opening time

Catholic Social Services is able to operate its three emergency shelters because of the generosity of people across northeastern and northcentral Pennsylvania. If you are able to help support Catholic Social Services financially, please visit: https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/IMZftA?vid=wzw4b