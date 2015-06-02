The next 52nd Annual Eucharistic Congress will take place in Budapest, Hungary from September 13 – 20, 2020.

The Congress is a worldwide celebration that promotes education on and respect for the Eucharist. The one-week event held regularly since 1881 (every four years in recent times) celebrates the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist according to the teaching of the Catholic Church.

This will mark the second time that Hungary has hosted the International Eucharistic Congress, with the first one held in Budapest in 1938. Key venues of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/Nqc8AQqbhI4

Budapest was named the host city by Pope Francis in January 2016, at the end of the 2016 International Eucharistic Congress held in Cebu City, Philippines.

This past May, a choir of 500 children sang praise to God in Budapest, in front of the St. Stephen’s Basilica. Members of the choir wore the motto of the International Eucharistic Congress on their T-shirts: “All my springs are in you”. That performance can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/EcsZUjZzvhg